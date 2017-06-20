Tanaza Enhances its Wi-Fi Management Platform with Emojis in SSIDs

Emojis in SSID: "We love Wi-Fi" network Thanks to this feature, Wi-Fi networks will be more visible and engaging to their users, and, as a consequence of this, more people will be encouraged to access free Wi-Fi networks all around the world.

Tanaza is a supporting organization of World Wi-Fi Day 2017 (June 20th), an initiative by the Wireless Broadband Alliance to to help bridge the digital divide. It is a platform to recognize and celebrate the significant role Wi-Fi is playing in cities and communities around the world by driving exciting and innovative projects to ‘connect the unconnected’. Tanaza's vision for a wirelessly connected world is perfectly aligned with the WBA's mission to direct the attention of cities, government bodies, fixed and mobile operators, technology vendors and Internet giants towards the critical influence of wireless connectivity in bridging the digital divide.

Tanaza celebrates this year's World WiFi Day by releasing a new feature that is already active on all Tanaza accounts and access points, costing nothing: the capability to add emojis to SSIDs (aka Wi-Fi network names). "Thanks to this feature, Wi-Fi networks will be more visible and engaging to their users, and, as a consequence of this, more people will be encouraged to access costless Wi-Fi networks all around the world." declares Valeria Magoni, Head of Marketing at Tanaza.

Because today is World WiFi Day, Tanaza would like to encourage its partners to share the news on social media using the #WorldWiFiDay hashtag, and to create a "We Free Wi-Fi" SSID to try the new feature and celebrate this day.