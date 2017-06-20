Robert J. Town Affiliates with Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Robert J. Town of the University of Texas, Austin, has affiliated with the firm. Town is the James L. and Nancy Powell Centennial Professor of American Economic Principles.

Town has advised the Bureau of Economics at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on several mergers involving hospitals and physician practices. He testified on competitive effects and cost efficiencies in In the Matter of ProMedica Health System Inc. He also has consulted to the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Department of Justice on several airline mergers.

“Bob brings tremendous versatility—government experience, academic acuity, and business knowledge—to a range of matters involving health economics, mergers, and industrial organization,” Cornerstone Research President and CEO Michael E. Burton said. “He is a skilled analyst and communicator, and we are delighted to have such a recognized authority join our superb network of competition experts.”

Town speaks regularly to legal and academic audiences on healthcare mergers and marketplaces, medical product regulation, and healthcare reform impacts. A former DOJ staff economist, his research has appeared in many peer-reviewed journals. He also cofounded an online tool that helps consumers to select health insurance plans, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Health Care Cost Institute.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex litigation and regulatory proceedings. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent faculty and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistent high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis for over 25 years. The firm has 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington.

http://www.cornerstone.com

Twitter: @Cornerstone_Res