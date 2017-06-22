“It is an honor to be recognized on such a list as the 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list. We pride ourselves in such rankings and are thrilled to be mentioned among the other respected companies,” said Paul H. Griswold, President & CEO of FLTG.

Finger Lakes Technologies Group, Inc. (FLTG), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Finger Lakes Technologies Group, Inc. to its 2017 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN’s predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. This year, for the first time since 2010, the complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

CRN has also released its 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list, recognizing 58 companies making their debut in the Solution Provider 500 ranking this year.

“It is an honor to be recognized on such a list as the 2017 Solution Provider 500: Newcomers list. We pride ourselves in such rankings and are thrilled to be mentioned among the other respected companies,” said Paul H. Griswold, President & CEO of FLTG.

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible, combined revenue of over $318 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes.”

The complete 2017 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Finger Lakes Technologies Group, Inc.

Finger Lakes Technologies Group Inc. (fltg.com) provides state-of-the-art voice, data and Internet solutions to business customers across New York State and Pennsylvania. The company is certified in all Cisco solutions and has built its own 2,500-mile, fiber-optic network to serve the Finger Lakes region. A subsidiary of Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies, FLTG brings to its customers a more-than-100-year history in telecommunications. Headquartered in Victor, FLTG employs 140 people and has offices in Buffalo, Binghamton, Norwich, Phelps, Romulus and Trumansburg.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

