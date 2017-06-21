Continuing to Raise the Bar, Dymatize Launches New PRE W.O.

Dymatize PRE W.O PreWorkout

Adding to its long list of sports nutrition products that help fitness enthusiasts get the most out of their workouts, Dymatize is thrilled to announce the launch of a new pre-workout drink, Dymatize® PRE W.O.

Dymatize PRE W.O. supports fitness enthusiasts most intense workouts by providing nutrients that assist with energy, pump, strength and intensity. Dymatize PRE W.O. contains powerful ingredients such as 8g of Citrulline Malate, 3.2g of Carnosyn® (Beta Alanine), 1.5g of Nitrosogine® (Arginine), 1.5g of BetaPower® (Betaine), 125mg of TeaCrine® (theacrine), and 300mg of Caffeine. Unlike other pre-workout supplements that contain proprietary blends or low amounts of active ingredients, Dymatize PRE W.O. contains research-based, ingredients at select levels to help ensure athletes never waste a workout.

Dymatize PRE W.O. is certified by the world class anti-doping lab LGC, through its quality assurance program Informed-Choice®. Dymatize PRE W.O. carries the Informed-Choice® Trusted by Sport logo certifying that all nutritional supplements and/or ingredients have been tested for banned substances.

“We know the level of commitment it takes to hit the gym six or more times a week, so it’s important to us that athletes have nutritional support before, during and after their intense workouts. Our world-class proteins and recovery products support pre and post workout periods, and now we have a world class PRE W.O. to support the actual workout. We use proven, branded ingredients that are researched and supported by athletes worldwide,” states Marc Mollere, General Manager of Dymatize.”

Dymatize’s team of scientists, with over 50 years of combined experience developing revolutionary products, created Dymatize PRE W.O. According to Dr. Rob Wildman, Chief Science Officer at Dymatize, “Never Waste a Workout says it all. For someone looking to get bigger and stronger, suffering through a weak, flat, non-experiential workout is frustrating and can feel like wasted time as it may not support muscle gains. That’s because they know that big gains over time are the result of incremental gains from sequential great workouts.”

Dymatize PRE W.O. flavors are developed in-house for a delicious and smooth drink with no bitter taste. And like all Dymatize protein products, PRE W.O. is manufactured in NSF® GMP for Sport facility. States Dr. Rob Wildman, Chief Science Officer, “Science is at the heart of all Dymatize formulations. Our intent was to formulate a pre-workout that could support the needs of people that take each training session seriously. We work with elite, professional and competitive-physique athletes as well as people simply driven to make better gains in muscle size and strength.”

Dymatize knows that a commitment to serious workouts combined with the benefits of a preworkout results in more gains.

Look for Dymatize PRE W.O. in stores and online stores in July 2017. Dymatize has made a select amount of PRE W.O available to an Early Access PRE W.O. club and you can see reviews and feedback at Dymatize.com/prewo or on Instagram at dymatizeprewo.

About Dymatize

As part of its commitment to the highest quality products in the athletic nutrition market, Dymatize scientifically develops, researches and thoroughly studies its product formulas with leading sports nutrition experts and over ten accredited universities and collegiate athletic programs. It manufactures and packages all its own products at one state-of-the-art facility, to ensure quality, safety and purity.

Since 1994, Dymatize has been a leader in the athletic nutrition industry and believes that every customer should benefit from supplementation that inspires, nourishes, and creates stronger, healthier physiques. Its products are clean, smart and scientifically advanced in every way.; and, its commitment is to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts exceed their goals and achieve their maximum potential. For more information about Dymatize, visit Dymatize.com.

About Branded Ingredients

For more information on branded ingredients visit http://www.dymatize.com/