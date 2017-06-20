CERO One, the Compact Electric Cargo Bike, Debuts on Kickstarter

We believe we have a cargo bike that is both commercially viable as well as personal-consumer viable for carrying kids and cargo from point A to point B, so you're empowered to use your bicycle instead of a car.

CERO, a California-based startup, launched its first product, CERO One, on Kickstarter today with a $50K funding goal. CERO One is a groundbreaking electric bike with modular cargo, Shimano technology, and one-size-fits most versatility.

CERO One gives urban commuters a whole new form of transportation. Designed for a smooth ride, CERO One offers consumers great portability and, most importantly, functionality. The smaller front wheel increases cargo capacity and enhances stability, while Shimano’s newest 504Wh battery lets users travel longer.

“We looked at this bike as a possibility for small compact urban transportation,” said engineer Zach Krapfl. “One size can fit a large variety of people. We believe we have a cargo bike that is both commercially viable as well as personal-consumer viable for carrying kids and cargo from point A to point B, so you're empowered to use your bicycle instead of a car.”

Powered by a carbon-free, compact and lightweight 250 Watt Shimano mid-drive motor, CERO One gives riders the ability to go speeds of up to 20 MPH with ease, all while being eco-friendly. The bike’s Shimano Technology also allows riders to pedal with less resistance uphill and against the wind with less effort. This advanced technology also includes a Walk Assist mode where riders can push a button and walk alongside the bike with ease.

CERO One was also designed with safety in mind. Key safety features include: puncture resistant eBike-certified tires by Schwalbe, reflective decals, an ultra-bright 80-lumens front light with two LEDs, plus a rear light, an integrated ABUS frame lock, and a bike bell.

CERO One riders will be glad to know that, in addition to a lightweight frame, the bike’s handlebars can be adjusted up-down 100mm to accommodate riders of many heights, and has a swivel function. This saves 12 inches of space, which is handy when storing the bike.

Early adopters can pre-order their very own CERO One on Kickstarter for $2,799, which is $600 off the future retail price. To pre-order a CERO One, or for more information, visit bit.ly/CEROOneKS.

About CERO

CERO One is based out of Los Angeles, California and their team is made up of designers, innovators and engineers with a goal of creating electric cargo bikes that redefine urban transportation. CERO One provides bicycle riders with a safe, innovative, fast and durable product that is centered around unparalleled performance and customization. For more information, visit bit.ly/CEROOneKS.