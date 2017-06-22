MVP Systems Software Similar to our recent expansion in Europe, this location will enable us to continue to provide premium sales and support services to the global community of JAMS users.

MVP Systems Software, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise job scheduling and workload automation software, announced today the opening of new offices in Western Australia. Located at 8 Welshpool Road, the new offices will provide additional training, support, and sales resources for MVP’s rapidly expanding client base in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

“Since establishing operations here in 2009, we’ve received an exceptional amount of interest in JAMS, from organizations struggling with native scheduling tools, to those looking to replace inefficient legacy applications,” says Harry Reisenleiter, VP Communications. “Similar to our recent expansion in Europe, this location will enable us to continue to provide premium sales and support services to the global community of JAMS users.”

The increasing adoption of JAMS, MVP’s flagship IT automation software, by organizations such as Fox Sports Australia, Alinta, Viva Energy, VicRoads, Ardent Leisure Management, L’Oreal Australia, and the University of Otago, has been a key factor in the company’s growth in the region.

MVP’s new Asia Pacific offices can be reached at +61 8 9361 4822 or by emailing australia(at)jamsscheduler(dot)com.

About JAMS

JAMS is the only job scheduling system built on a .NET framework and is the first enterprise job scheduling system that can be leveraged by both IT Operations Personnel and Application Developers. With its roots in Windows, JAMS also supports running processes across a variety of operating systems (UNIX, Linux, System i, OpenVMS, etc.) and applications (PeopleSoft, SAP, SQL, Oracle, Symitar, Ecometry, etc.) To learn more about JAMS, please visit http://www.JAMSScheduler.com or call 800-261-JAMS.

About MVP Systems Software, Inc.

For more than 20 years, MVP Systems Software, Inc. has provided leading-edge batch job scheduling and workload automation solutions to more than 1,000 customers. Customers include household names such as Bank of America, CVS Caremark, Sirius XM, Villanova University, Vizio, and Yum! Brands. MVP’s solutions are available for all models of IT architecture, from physical servers to virtualized and hybrid environments. You can learn more about MVP Systems Software at http://www.jamsscheduler.com/company/about-mvp/

