GdPicture.NET Document Imaging SDK v14 New Major Release

GdPicture.NET 14 logo A sum of thirteen years of uninterrupted research, this development kit made of innovative algorithms stands out thanks to its performances and functionalities.

GdPicture.NET is a document imaging and image processing SDK to develop WinForms, WPF and Web applications.

New features and improvements in GdPicture.NET v14



New document viewer engine

Renders large bitmap very quickly, and display multipage documents in a multiple page view mode (WinForms).

New document converter class

Quickly converts more than 100 formats to PDF and TIFF, by handling every aspect of the conversion.

OCR

The engine has been optimized to reduce memory usage, improve stability and increase accuracy, especially with low-resolution bitmap and very large bitmap.

Searchable PDF (PDF-OCR) creation has been improved, and the files produced are smaller.

The PDF page recognition method has been improved to avoid wasting time on existing visible text.

Long term archiving (PDF/A)

GdPicture.NET 14.0 is able to generate all PDF/A versions.

Additional PDF features

Most important parts of the PDF core have been enhanced to improve parsing, writing, rendering, memory usage and speed.

GdPicture.NET is now up to 5 times faster reading a complex PDF and dramatically faster-writing PDF text. Produced files are smaller and the compatibility with several viewers has been improved.

There is a new font generation engine supporting subsetting of True Type fonts when writing PDF with Unicode content. The new text extraction algorithm builds text closer to the natural reading order.

Other new PDF features and enhancements include: support for transfer functions to the PDF rasterizer, new CCITT filter decoder, support for adding JPEG image to PDF without decoding / re-encoding the image, PDF packing improvement for documents with links, enhancement of page normalization support, and better processing speed (and memory usage) of big documents.

Office Open XML Word-Processing Document

Improvements of the rendering engine and support for tables content and pictures.

Barcoding

1D barcode reading engine: 10% more barcodes recognized, 44% more patch codes recognized, 14% faster. Improvement of 1D barcode writer encoding.

Data matrix barcode reading engine: 15% more barcodes recognized.

PDF 417 reading engine: 14% more barcodes recognized, 40% faster.

QR code reading engine: 18% faster.

Image Processing

Improvement of the page auto-deskew and blank page detection engines.

Annotations

GdPicture.NET based applications can store comments to offer collaborative document review features.

Wang annotation support tool now available.

Image Codecs improvements

GdPicture.NET image compression speed has been improved: up to 25% faster decoding JPEG2000, about 10-15% faster-compressing JPEG images on 64-bit systems, 30% up to 50% faster-compressing PNG images with predictors.

Faster loading of RAW images and support available for 80 new cameras.

Support for reading and writing alpha channel within BMP files.

TWAIN

Support for compressed bitmap using memory transfer mode is available, and there is a global improvement of TWAIN memory transfer speed.

DocuVieware 3.0

The HTML5 extension of GdPicture.NET, DocuVieware, now benefits from the latest improvements of version 14 at several levels, to improve performance, memory footprint, and therefore, user experience.

The full changelog is available on the GdPicture website.

Benefits of GdPicture.NET v14

Mature product that keeps on evolving

“For the last thirteen years, we have tried our best to frequently publish minor, medium and major upgrades, while delivering new functionalities almost each week,” says Loïc Carrère, CEO of ORPALIS and creator of GdPicture.NET. “Our main goal is to speed up the delivery of new features on the market. To do so, we have chosen, starting with GdPicture.NET version 14, to offer the results of our research as quickly as possible without having to wait for the publication of a new major release. You can expect to discover many new things and evolutions in the next few weeks and months.”

Strong expertise in PDF and character, barcodes, and symbol recognition.

In 2013, the French Ministry of Research recognized ORPALIS as a Young and Innovative Company (Jeune Entreprise Innovante), and awards several grants for distinctive research work on symbol recognition. The research and development team at ORPALIS is growing at a steady pace and includes recognized experts in their fields. New recruitments are planned for the next three years.

Innovation to serve productivity

“We have tried to innovate at each step of the development cycle of our products, both on the way production is organized and on production itself,” adds Loïc Carrère, and “today GdPicture.NET is a product unique and recognized worldwide, that brings advanced features to manage all steps of the life cycle of digital documents. A sum of thirteen years of uninterrupted research, this development kit made of innovative and performant algorithms stands out thanks to the stability of its performances and its endless functionalities.”

Performant technical support

“In the meantime, we have provided a high quality and very reactive technical support, to bring a solution to each reported issue as quickly as possible.”

Developers will find many resources to help them on the website: helpdesk, reference guide, demos and code samples. The reference guide has been dramatically improved for version 14 and will be continuously updated.

Suitable for any industry

Since its first release, thousands of developers worldwide trust GdPicture.NET for their solutions. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and businesses from all industries.

Government agencies, small and medium businesses as well as non-profit organizations can benefit from the 3 000 functionalities available in the toolkit for their digitization processes.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is specialized in automating large-scale document-based processes, providing document imaging and document-management toolkits as well as software tools for the general public.

ORPALIS is creator, developer, and owner of the comprehensive document imaging toolkit series released under the brand "GdPicture," now a worldwide known and respected leader in the imaging technologies industry.

More than 13,000 developers based in over 70 countries have included GdPicture components in their applications.

In 2011 ORPALIS releases PaperScan, marking the beginning of a new line of products meant for end-users.

PDF Reducer is launched in 2013.

In 2015 a most powerful universal HTML5 viewer and document management kit called DocuVieware is made available to the public.

The same year, a software tool for converting scanned documents to the searchable PDF/OCR format, the ORPALIS PDF OCR, is launched.

In 2016 DocuVieware Lite Free HTML5 Document Viewer is released.

http://www.orpalis.com / http://www.gdpicture.com / http://www.docuvieware.com

Contact