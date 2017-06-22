NetNumber Selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

NetNumber President and CEO Brad Boston The telecom industry provides the critical infrastructure for every other industry. We are proud to be recognized by the Red Herring for our impact on one of the most important industries around the globe.

NetNumber announced today it has been recognized as a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2017. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and many more.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2017’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe NetNumber embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. NetNumber should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

NetNumber is a telecom software company that delivers the industry’s most robust centralized signaling and routing (CSRC) platform called TITAN. NetNumber TITAN provides a common, virtualized infrastructure for all signaling control, routing policy enforcement and subscriber database services in the network. It uniquely delivers centralized provisioning and management combined with a powerful distributed, in-memory database replication method that enables all signal processing to happen at the optimal location in an operator’s network.

NetNumber President and CEO Brad Boston presented at the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2017 event on June 17, 2017, and accepted the NetNumber award at a special ceremony that evening. He commented, “NetNumber is thrilled to join the cadre of past winners, many of which have disrupted entire industries. The telecom industry provides the critical infrastructure for every other industry—healthcare, government, finance, education, and so on. However, it faces a myriad of challenges due to technology shifts, regulations, and changing subscriber behaviors. At NetNumber, we are working with our partners and telecom operators to address these challenges via new technologies, operational approaches and business models. We are proud to be recognized by the Red Herring for our impact on one of the most important industries in North America and around the globe.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 17 years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry.