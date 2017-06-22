Supply Vision, a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, was today named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Magazine’s 2017 Top 100 Projects list. This award salutes the work Supply Vision did in partnership with United Transportation, a Bensenville, Illinois transportation company.

Like most small transportation companies, United Transportation needed a Transportation Management System (TMS) that would be cost-effective and easy-to-use and that would give this growing company the efficiencies needed to generate continued expansion. United turned to Supply Vision’s cloud-based, customer-focused TMS solution, renowned for its speed of implementation and user-friendly interface. Implementation began in November 2016. Almost immediately, United was able to provide their customers real-time visibility into the status of each load, from pickup to delivery. The Supply Vision tool’s customer portal allows United and its clients to track their shipments from any internet connection. This was an important requirement, as it gave United and its clients the ability to view electronic documents and images at any time, from anywhere.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see our clients thrive with the Supply Vision solution in place,” said Amanda Bohl, Supply Vision president. “To receive this industry recognition for the hard work that both United Transportation and our team put into this project is an honor.”

With Supply Vision’s TMS software solution in place, United Transportation has seen unprecedented new growth in its core business. The increased efficiencies the Supply Vision Logistics tool has generated in United’s warehouse, now fully automated, has enabled United to run a completely paperless operation, significantly reducing the time needed for receiving and dispatch. As a result, United added four new customers over the four months immediately following this project. The improved workflow has also allowed United Transportation to expand and later this year, the company will open a new facility in Houston, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, more than doubling its current capacity.

Supply Vision, which recently formed a strategic partnership with industry leader Trans-Soft, was also recently recognized as a Top 100 Logistics IT provider by Inbound Logistics magazine. Supply Vision provides a simple, integrated software solution designed for domestic and international freight forwarders. The cloud-based tool consolidates the many components of managing shipments by air, sea, rail or ground, into a user-friendly solution that allows customers to streamline operations and grow their business through improved efficiencies. The Supply Vision software also incorporates a mobile feature, giving brokers and forwarders access to their shipments from any device, at any time.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of great supply chain projects, which serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success. “Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain,” said Ronnie Garrett, SDCE editor.

About Supply Vision:

Supply Vision is a cloud-based supply chain software technology partner committed to responsive customer support, collaborative product road maps and personalized training. The company’s web-based platform delivers flexible tools to help organizations manage the supply chain by enabling collaboration between shippers and logistics providers. Supply Vision’s suite of products covers the entire supply chain and includes a Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Dispatch and Customer Portal. http://www.supply-vision.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive:

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.

About United Transportation:

United is a multimodal transportation company with over a decade and a half of experience in the Chicago metropolitan and greater O'Hare regions, connecting Chicagoland businesses with the world 24 hours a day, seven days a week. United offers a fleet of GPS equipped vehicles ready to meet a full range of cargo needs, whether it's a small local pick-up or a major international shipping operation. In addition to local deliveries, and air and ocean freight, United offers: FCL import/export container drayage; short and long term warehousing; a container freight station; container devanning and loading; and many other related services.