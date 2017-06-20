Noblis is pleased to announce that the company has been named the #8 employer among large companies on The Washington Post’s annual “Top Workplaces” list. This is the fourth consecutive year that Noblis has been recognized on the list.

The Washington Post “Top Workplaces” program seeks to identify employers that excel at organizational health and workplace engagement. The survey is professionally administered by Workplace Dynamics, a leader in organizational health research, and is based solely on employee feedback in areas such as growth and opportunities, company leadership, pay and benefits, and community involvement.

“Noblis is committed to being a great place to work,” said Jean Cain, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Employee satisfaction is a crucial part of our culture, and we are truly honored to place on this list as a direct result of our employees’ feedback.”

With the addition of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Noblis ESI and Noblis NSP, Noblis has grown from 600 employees in 2012 to over 1,000 employees today. The company has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, as one of the Best Small and Medium Workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute, and by Glassdoor as one of “The Best Medium Places to Work.”

Noblis was honored at a celebration held at The Washington Post headquarters, along with 150 other honorees. A full, ranked report was be published in the Sunday, June 18 edition of The Washington Post.

About Noblis

Noblis, Inc. is a nonprofit science, technology, and strategy organization that brings the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise in an environment of independence and objectivity. We work with a wide range of government and industry clients in the areas of national security and intelligence, transportation and telecommunications, citizen services, environmental sustainability, and health. Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Noblis ESI and Noblis NSP, we tackle the nation’s toughest problems and support our clients’ most critical missions.