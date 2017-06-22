Upper Thompson Sanitation District joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System We now have information at our fingertips for each bid opportunity and award. The information is fully tracked and auditable.

Upper Thompson Sanitation District announced it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet’s Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System connects 193 participating agencies from across Colorado. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time.

Upper Thompson Sanitation District joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in June 2017. Upper Thompson Sanitation District will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides 193 Colorado local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.

The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System expands an agency’s vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, all vendors looking to do business with Upper Thompson Sanitation District can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. Upper Thompson Sanitation District invites all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Upper Thompson Sanitation District can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Upper Thompson Sanitation District also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System in which tax payers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

“We now have information at our fingertips for each bid opportunity and award. The information is fully tracked and auditable. Vendors can access documents and addenda right online. And we can see that the vendor has indeed seen the addendum. It is exciting to build on to the transparent office we strive to be by becoming a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System,” stated Chris Bieker, District Manager, of Upper Thompson Sanitation District.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. BidNet’s vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Upper Thompson Sanitation District:

The Upper Thompson Sanitation District was formed in 1971 to provide wastewater conveyance and treatment to the area surrounding Estes Park, Colorado. The District’s service area is located in Larimer County and completely surrounds the Estes Park Sanitation District’s (EPSD’s) service area. The District’s 2.0 MGD wastewater treatment facility is located along the Big Thompson River, downstream of Lake Estes. The Upper Thompson Sanitation District is a governmental enterprise corporation funded primarily through user rates and system development fees.

The Districts wastewater service area includes approximately 90 miles of collection system piping and three lift stations. In addition to the District’s residential and commercial customers, the District provides wastewater service to the YMCA of the Rockies and the Rocky Mountain National Park.

About the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing Systems available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com