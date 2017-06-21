Whether you're looking for a list of grocers most affected by the deal or a full analysis of the transaction by our team of financial industry experts, our comprehensive look at this mega-deal is a must-have for anyone doing business in the retail.

In response to the shockwaves from Amazon’s $13.70 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods, leading locational data provider AggData, along with sister companies F&D Reports and Creditntell, released an analysis of the Amazon / Whole Foods transaction, including pro-forma operating results / credit rating, analyst insights on the future of the combined company, and the pros and cons of the acquisition. Additionally, F&D Reports / Creditntell / AggData hosted a “Retail Food Executive Review” webinar yesterday, examining how food retailers measure up against their peers in critical operational performance metrics, such as comps, EBITDA margin, credit availability, and interest coverage, and which accounts are facing the strongest headwinds in 2017, including a discussion of the impact of Amazon’s acquisition announcement.

AggData has also compiled and released a geo-coded list of grocery retailers that operate within a five-mile radius of an existing Whole Foods location. The list includes roughly 10,000 affected grocers and can be customized to include other impacted segments, as this deal will undoubtedly be felt in every facet of the retail sector, particularly the thousands of food retailers that compete directly in the $675.00 billion grocery business.

Commenting on the news, Josh Suffin, Vice President of Market Service, stated, “While the entire retail world awaits Amazon’s plans for its new $13.70 billion grocery test-lab, the ICI / AggData family of companies is covering the transaction from virtually every angle. Whether you are looking for a detailed list of grocers most affected by the deal or a full analysis of the transaction by our team of financial industry experts, our comprehensive look at this mega-deal is a must-have for anyone doing business in the retail food sector.”

Please visit https://www.aggdata.com/pdf-report/amazonwhole-foods-competing-grocers-list-and-pro-forma-analysis for more information.

Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (publisher of F&D Reports & Creditntell) is a leading credit consulting firm specializing in the analysis of public and private companies in numerous retail segments. The focus of its analysis is to deliver the key intelligence today’s busy credit executive needs to make a highly informed decision without sifting through pages of non-essential data. To learn more, visit our websites at http://www.fdreports.com and http://www.creditntell.com.