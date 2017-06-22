Delphi Construction's recently completed project at Emerson Hospital "We are excited that the new Naka Infusion Center is now open. The design strengthens our ability to deliver the highest quality care and comfort to our patients." Christine Schuster, President and CEO, Emerson Hospital

Waltham, MA: Delphi Construction, Inc. of Waltham and Cape Cod Massachusetts announced today that it has completed construction work on a 5,900 square foot, state-of-the-art infusion center at Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts. The facility was designed by Levi + Wong Design Associates, Inc. and serves as the new home of Emerson Hospital’s Naka Infusion Center, named in memory of Patricia Neilon Naka, a local resident.

Christine Schuster, President and CEO, Emerson Hospital, commented on reaching this important milestone. “We are excited that the new Naka Infusion Center is now open. The design strengthens our ability to deliver the highest quality care and comfort to our patients. We were pleased to have Levi + Wong Design Associates and Delphi Construction partner in the design and delivery of the Naka Center.”

“Over the years, Emerson Hospital, Delphi Construction and Levi + Wong Design Associates, Inc. have collaborated on many projects to help Emerson achieve its goals as a high quality community hospital, renowned for its excellence in patient care. The new Naka Infusion Center is an example of how strong communication, experience and teamwork can be channeled to produce an exemplary end result,” said Neal Emmer, Principal at Levi + Wong Design Associates, Inc.

Jake Simmons, CEO of Delphi Construction, Inc., congratulated Emerson Hospital, the design partner, and project delivery team on the success of the project. “At Delphi Construction, our goal is always to exceed the expectations of our client on every project. We could not be more pleased with the end result and the spirit of teamwork that existed among the stakeholders throughout all phases of this project for Emerson Hospital. From design and project development, to logistics and physical construction, together we built something that patients and visitors can truly benefit from.”