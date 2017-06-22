Skytech, Inc. has recently completed their first installation of the new Advent Aircraft System, Inc. Anti-skid Braking System (eABS) on a Pilatus PC-12 NG. The installation went smoothly, was finished according to schedule and delivers as advertised.

John Foster, President of Skytech stated, “The PC-12’s jet-like qualities of high-altitude performance, long range and a large cabin are enhanced with this capability to operate off of very short and / or unimproved runways. We have been impressed with the short runway performance of the PC-12 for decades but the anti-lock braking takes it to another level.”

There are multiple advantages of the Advent eABS system:



System Performance - Better directional control and reduced stopping distance on runways contaminated with debris, water, ice and snow.

Tire Protection - Eliminates flat-spotted and blown tires during aggressive stopping on dry or contaminated runways.

Tactile Feedback - During anti-skid operation, the brake pedal pushes back, annunciating its operation. This feature will aid the pilot in knowing the braking limits of the airplane.

Low-Speed Cut-out – The system will not operate, in anti-skid mode, when aircraft speed is below 10 knots.

Touchdown Protection – Wheel speed must spin up to at least 85% of aircraft speed before brakes will operate.

Convenience – The non-invasive, easy-to-install system requires minimal downtime, either as a standalone installation or during scheduled maintenance. Typically as few as 5 days, depending on the aircraft type.

Customer Service and Warranty – An extended warranty covers the installation and parts.

The Advent eABS system offers anti-skid braking without the need for power-boosted brakes, bulky and heavy hydraulic accumulators, and does not require modification to the existing landing gear or master cylinders. Installation can normally be accomplished during scheduled maintenance inspections or refurbishment. For more information on the Advent eABS system, visit http://www.aircraftsystems.aero.

Skytech, Inc. is a Pilatus PC-12 NG & PC-24 Authorized Dealer and Service Center with facilities near Baltimore at the Carroll County Regional Airport (DMW) and in the Charlotte Metro Area at the Rock Hill/York County Airport (UZA). Skytech is an Authorized Dealer for the Advent eABS system on both Legacy Pilatus PC-12’s and PC-12 NGs. Contact Skytech for more information on any of our services.

http://www.skytechinc.com

888-386-3596