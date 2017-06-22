Nintex, Title Sponsor of SharePoint Fest Seattle

At SharePoint Fest Seattle attendees will be able to learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint Universe!

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by Nintex's booth to see why more than 7,000 customers in 90 countries turn to the Nintex Workflow platform to drive productivity and accelerate business results!

About Nintex

Nintex is the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation (WCA) with more than 7,000 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud™, the company’s cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes.

Web Site: http://www.nintex.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle