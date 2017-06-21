Defense Daily’s 10th Annual Open Architecture Summit, taking place October 19, 2017 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., will emphasize how open architecture requirements can help the Defense Department keep pace with commercial technology. Budget restraints demand that military services squeeze every bit possible from the service lives of legacy and combat systems, requiring retrofits of emerging technologies that resuscitate designs approaching obsolescence. Learn how the leap is made from today to truly next-generation or leap ahead platforms.

In 2017, open architecture is firmly set in our government and industry’s plans for the future. This year, the Open Architecture Summit will focus on:



Gain knowledge on establishing baseline architectures.

Get a better understanding of the pros and cons of an open architecture-approach to the contractor community.

Learn how Open Architecture is the key to maintaining legacy platforms and a vital foundation to implementing future programs.

At the Open Architecture Summit you will hear from industry and government program managers how OA will enable future platforms to keep up with evolving threats and emerging technologies. Find out the plan for getting everyone on board with an open architecture system. Know where the disconnect is between industry and government and intellectual property and better understand how the government can incentivize the industry to relax its insistence on proprietary technology.

With new topics of conversation and presentation, new speakers are also being confirmed and invited for this year’s summit.

