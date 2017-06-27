“One year into this process we are making excellent progress towards our goals of growing the range of solutions we bring to our customers and expanding our worldwide presence". -Thierry Campos, President of EOI, Inc.

This month marks one year since Electro Optical Industries separated from its prior ownership, Channel Technologies Group and partnered with HGH Infrared Systems. The Electro Optical Industries (EOI) name was retained for the newly formed entity.

The new company, EOI offers an expanded product line and additional service offerings. Previous EOI customers will now find 360° perimeter IR cameras and thermography systems and prior HGH customers will discover integrating sphere illuminance sources among the broadened product offerings.

Commenting on the anniversary, Thierry Campos, President of Electro Optical Industries, Inc. said: “One year into this process we are making excellent progress towards our goals of growing the range of solutions we bring to our customers and expanding our worldwide presence. The merger also allows for continued product improvements through mutualized innovation efforts, bringing flexibility and modularity of design, high performance for meeting and exceeding customer requirements.”

With an office in Boston, Massachusetts and a recently upgraded, relocation in Santa Barbara, California, EOI offers efficient and reliable customer support regardless of the location or need.

About the Company: Electro-Optical Industries is a world leader in electro optics and infrared test equipment, thermographic cameras for process control monitoring and infrared wide area surveillance systems. Founded in 1964, Electro-Optical Industries has products in over 80 different countries with a customer list of over 10,000, including some of the best-known companies worldwide.