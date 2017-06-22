What Would Happen if We Stopped Using Plastic Water Bottles?

Fifty-five thousand single-use plastic bottles are added to America’s waste problem every minute. That’s 29 billion bottles in a year, and more than two trillion in a lifetime. At these rates, the United Nations estimates that by 2050, the oceans will carry more plastic than fish.

Bluewater, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial water purifiers, is working to change this. In Flint, Michigan and at Bermuda’s America’s Cup, Bluewater found a way to provide clean drinking water to residents and visitors, and eliminate the need for single-use plastics by creating public hydration stations.

Each Bluewater water purifier eliminates harmful toxic contaminants such as lead, chemicals, micro-organisms and pharmaceutical byproducts, reduces the water wastage traditionally associated with reverse osmosis technologies by up to 82 percent, and prevents the need to create more single-use plastic bottle waste.

Case Study: America’s Cup

Using Bermuda’s rainwater, Bluewater created a hydration station for challenger Artemis Racing. The purifier station produced pristine water in a groundbreaking sustainable closed rainwater harvesting system supplying the 100-strong sailing team and support staff with all their drinking and cooking water.

The results? At full capacity, each purifier delivers approximately 1,248 gallons of water a day. Over one year, that replaces the equivalent of 1.7 million one-liter bottles of water.

“The Artemis Racing project proves that rainwater harvesting is a viable, relatively low-cost approach to delivering clean water to people without incurring plastic waste,” said Bluewater founder and executive chairman Bengt Rittri. “What’s more, the concept is scalable.”

The Bermuda initiative holds the potential to herald a new era in rainwater harvesting, which would help individuals and communities better manage water supply.

Case Study: Flint, MI

In January 2016, in response to the devastating Flint, MI lead crisis, Bluewater donated two water purifiers that each can deliver 52 gallons of contaminant-free water per hour at two community care centers, Catholic Charities and the Shelter of Flint. In the first year, each purifier demonstrated its ability to generate up to 455,520 gallons of healthy drinking and cooking water for Flint communities, replacing the equivalent of around 1.7 million one-liter water bottles.

“All over the world, our water systems are threatened by pollution and over-exploitation. In Flint and Bermuda, Bluewater has shown we have technologies available that can both manage threats to our health and reduce those posed to our environment by the likes of single-use plastic water bottles,” said Bengt.

Bluewater intends to continue using its business and technological ingenuity to partner with all who wish to protect the planet and work together to create a cleaner and healthier future.

