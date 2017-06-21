Kaviva Wins Gold in Digital Health Awards

Kaviva wins the gold

Kaviva, a communications technology company, has announced that it is the winner of two gold awards in the Spring 2017 Digital Health Awards (http://www.healthawards.com/dha/). Organized by the Health Information Resource Center, the Digital Health Awards has a 19 year history of recognizing the best in digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. These awards are an extension of the 24 year old Health Information Awards, which is the largest program of its nature in the U.S.

Entries in the Spring 2017 Digital Health Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges. Using a rating scale of 1 to 100, each judge evaluated entries for content and design/creativity/user experience. The scores were then totaled and averaged. Awards were established for each entry classification. Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit awards went to the highest scoring entries in each classification with the highest award being Gold.

Kaviva’s honors in the 2017 Spring competition include:

Consumer Mobile Digital Health Resources, Mobile Application: Gold Award for Kaviva mobile application for iOS and Android

Consumer Connected Digital Health, Disease Management/Population Management Product: Gold Award for Kaviva application for iOS and Android

“We are proud to have been awarded this honor from among a field representing the best in our industry and we look forward to continually innovating in this space and providing more value for our customers", said Sean McDevitt, CEO of Kaviva.

The award winning mobile application is part of Kaviva’s 360° health engagement platform and provides a rich consumer experience for personalized management of health and communications with organizations (employers, providers, health plans & systems and health services).

About Kaviva

Kaviva is an omnichannel communications and health technology company delivering patented, HIPAA-secure platform solutions to organizations seeking to transform health, outcomes & engagement. Kaviva’s tools allow customers to effectively communicate and reach nearly 100% of their population, reduce strain on resources, control healthcare expenses and boost employee performance. Kaviva brings extensive experience in population health, mobility and information systems to improve programs in health, wellness, chronic illness and benefits. Kaviva is headquartered in the Houston, TX area. For further information, or to request a demo, visit our website or email sales@Kaviva.com.