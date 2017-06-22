Two years ago, Skinega’s founder was looking for a simple and effective vegan luxury skincare range with a short list of concentrated natural and bio-identical ingredients, with no synthetic thickeners, colors, fragrance, or ingredients linked to health concerns. The search was unsuccessful.

In response to demand for safer, simpler, more transparent ingredient-centric skincare, Skinega is pioneering a new category of luxury skincare occupying a large vacuous gap in the market between “all natural” at one end, and all other synthetic products at the other end. In the US, the FDA has no legal definition of ‘natural,' and ‘organic’ products are only required to contain 95% organic ingredients (unless labeled ‘100%’ organic). Consequently, synthetic thickeners, colors, fragrance and other chemicals may still found in products labeled organic or natural and many consumers simply aren’t aware of this. These ingredients serve no purpose to the well-being of skin and dilute the other ingredients squeezed into a one ounce bottle.

Aimed at women aged 30+, Skinega’s products are defined by four strict but simple criteria: Firstly, the actives are naturally derived from nature, or molecules naturally found in your skin (bio-identical). Secondly, there are no synthetic thickeners, colors, fragrances, or ingredients linked to health concerns. Thirdly, a natural number of concentrated ingredients per product, and lastly, always vegan and never tested on animals.

“‘Only natural’ has notable limitations in a holistic skincare strategy as there are some functions that no plant or fruit extract can replicate, so we include bio-identical ingredients to our natural list, which are ingredients identical to those molecules found naturally in our body. Our products are also scent free, further minimizing potential skin reactions often associated with fragrance, and leaving husbands and boyfriends less embarrassed to ‘borrow’ some and start caring for their skin. We want to give consumers what we believe to be the most effective combination of safe, effective ingredients, without being diluted by synthetic ingredients that belong in makeup and perfume, not concentrated skincare,” said Skinega's Founder and CEO, Fraser Hill.

Skinega’s first product, Serumizer, is a vegan, youth maintenance, oil-free, scent free serum so hydrating that for some, it can stand alone without a moisturizer. With only 8 active ingredients, all at maximum concentration, they include Skinega’s proprietary Quad Weight Hyaluronic Acid™ (QWHA) which has four molecular weights of HA, the skin’s natural moisture molecule, giving deep multi-level hydration. It provides time-release anti-ageing benefits, from the natural tree gum biopolymer which gives an instant skin tightening and smoothing effect, to the eight hours of hydration provided by the QWHA. Additionally, other natural and bio-identical ingredients help reinforce the structure of the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, improving skin tone, and leaving the skin feeling and looking super soft and radiant.

Skinega is a luxury skincare brand, passionate about simplifying skincare, using higher concentrations of fewer ingredients, found naturally in skin or nature, and always vegan. They utilize scientific bio-identical ingredients derived from natural sources to identically mimic our skin’s natural chemistry. With a primary focus on what our skin recognizes as natural rather than only raw green natural, they can achieve results far beyond traditional ‘natural’ skincare regimes. Also, they don’t believe in diluting products with synthetic thickeners, colors, fragrance, or any ingredient that does not directly impact the wellbeing and youth maintenance of the skin.

