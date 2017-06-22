PXG Graduates its First Collegiate Athlete to its Roster of Champions

PXG has signed recent University of Oregon graduate and 2017 PAC 12 Player of the Year, Wyndham Clark

In late 2016, PXG penned its first university sponsorship agreement with the University of Oregon. Clark, a senior, was fitted by PXG’s Master Fitters and quickly found success on the course.

Following his switch to PXG equipment, Clark reached No. 1 in Golfweek’s 2017 Collegiate Power Rankings and helped the Ducks achieve a runner-up finish at the 2017 NCAA Championship.

“After PXG’s team came out to work with us and I was properly fitted for clubs, everything started to fall into place,” Clark reflected. “My ball flight and distance control got considerably better, and I finished the season with three NCAA victories.”

“We had a great time watching Wyndham finish off his college career with PXG clubs in the bag,” PXG founder Bob Parsons shared. “We believe that he has both the exceptional talent and personal drive needed to achieve great things on and off the course.”

PXG’s professionals represent some of the very best talent on the PGA and LPGA Tours. Clark will join current #PXGTroops James Hahn, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk, Ryan Moore, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, Austin Ernst, Christina Kim, Lydia Ko, Brittany Lang, Alison Lee, Ryann O’Toole, Sadena Parks, Gerina Piller and Beatriz Recari.

“I feel fortunate to be able to play the world’s finest equipment as I begin my professional career,” Clark added. “I believe PXG equipment will help me compete at highest level.”

Wyndham Clark’s WITB:



PXG 0811X Driver, 9° with Graphite Design

PXG 0341X 3-wood, 15° with Tensei White 80-x; 43"

PXG 0311X 2-iron with Project X LZ 6.5

PXG 0311T Irons, 4-9 with Project X LZ 6.5

PXG 0311T Sugar Daddy Milled Wedges, 46°, 52° & 56° Wedges with S400

PXG 0311T Zulu Milled Wedge, 60° with S400

Clark’s first appearance as an official member of the #PXGTroops will be this week during the Travelers Championship.

For more about PXG’s groundbreaking golf equipment and professional staff visit http://www.PXG.com.

