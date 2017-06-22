AvivA Composite I noticed that me and my friends who train circus acrobatics weren’t able to loop videos without going through painful video editing tools. I wanted an app that made hilarious and interesting videos from moments I had captured already.

Available today on the App Store, Aviva is a new iOS app that creates autoreversing, looped videos from your existing videos and live photos. Unlike existing apps (*cough* Boomerang), AvivA allows you to work with moments you’ve already captured, so you can optimize for hilarity and/or pathos. Choose the start point, length of loop, crop, and speed, so that Uncle Ned falls into the cake in exactly the right way over and over again.

“I noticed that me and my friends who train circus acrobatics weren’t able to loop videos without going through painful video editing tools. I wanted an app that made hilarious and interesting videos from moments I had captured already. A huge number of my friends had already searched for an app like Boomerang but for existing videos; Matt and I felt that we could solve this, and along the way discovered delightful nuances like being able to go epically slow, slapstick fast, as well as fine-tuned zoom and cropping,” said Aryn Shelander, co-founder of Logical Animal and UX/UI designer of AvivA.

“I think we’ve hit a sweet spot with a simple app that’s engaging for a huge range of people. My 7-year-old daughter can’t get enough of AvivA-ing her younger brother. My 65-year-old mom can’t stop sending us AvivAs of her weightlifting class. Just to be clear, we’ve also talked to people who aren’t in my family,” said Matt Aronoff, co-founder of Logical Animal and developer of AvivA.

AvivA is available for free from the App Store in all territories. AvivA Pro, available as an in-app purchase for $1.99, adds more loop lengths, live photos, and pro export options.

Check out an app preview video at https://youtu.be/P6nL8p6Zuts.

AvivA is made by Logical Animal, a two-bit app design and dev company co-founded by an experienced app development team, Matt Aronoff and Aryn Shelander. Find out more about AvivA at https://logicalanimal.com/aviva. Find out about other Logical Animal apps at https://logicalanimal.com.