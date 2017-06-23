CHARGE Running, Announces a Big New Update Coming June 29

CHARGE brings the motivation of a live group fitness class combined with the know-how of an expert trainer. The wildly popular fitness app has gotten over fifteen thousand downloads in less than three months, and has already been featured twice in the Apple App Store, ranking above Nike Run Club, Jillian Michaels, and Beachbody in the category “Workouts and Trainers”. CHARGE has now announced it will unveil its biggest update yet.

The company was started based on the founders belief that “running alone sucks”, so they created an app to make the most social running experience possible with just a mobile device. If you haven’t yet experienced a live run, CHARGE combines the boutique fitness class experience with the personalization of a skilled trainer and accountability of a partner to help runners stay motivated and meet their fitness goals.

“We have already set out to change the way you run, but with this update we have made it even easier for any runner to get the complete CHARGE experience.” stated CEO and Co-Founder Matthew Knippen. In the current version, there’s a teaser tab that shows a count down timer to CHARGE 2.0’s launch with a “tell me more" option. Each time you tap it, a new witty answer pops up. The amount of times that Users are tapping shows how outrageously curious they are for what’s coming. “I’ve pressed 'tell me more' over fifty times! Ruin the surprise and just tell me!” a frequent CHARGE runner exclaimed during a 35 minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) run.

CHARGE 2.0 is set to be released on June 29, 2017. An early beta tester of the new update has stated “CHARGE 2.0 is so beneficial with my insanely busy schedule, this update takes CHARGE to an entirely new level.” Don't miss out on the big news and remember to update on June 29! For more information on CHARGE Running head to the Apple App Store and download the App or visit http://www.chargerunning.com