Global liquid polybutadiene leader TOTAL Cray Valley (TCV) has announced its first commercial production run of Krasol® F 3000, a polyfarnesene diol, at its chemical manufacturing plant in Kralupy, Czech Republic.

Krasol F 3000 is the latest addition to TCV’s extensive line of Krasol- and Ricon®-brand liquid polybutadiene resins. It is based on trans-β-farnesene, a renewable alternative to petroleum-based feedstocks like butadiene. Krasol F 3000 can replace polyether and polyester diols while providing lower viscosity and improved moisture resistance.

Using the new β-Farnesene technology, TCV’s customers will be able to produce specialty adhesives for electronics and automobiles that have excellent moisture resistance. Customers will also have increased design flexibility to produce electrical encapsulants. In addition, Krasol F 3000’s lower viscosity characteristics have the potential to open new markets such as sprayable coatings. A hydrogenated version will also be available.

For information on availability of samples, please contact Beth Freestone, Market Manager at beth.freestone(at)total(dot)com. Visit crayvalley.com to learn more about Total Cray Valley’s product portfolio.

About TOTAL Cray Valley

Globally based in Paris, TOTAL Cray Valley is part of TOTAL’s Polymers division within the Refining & Chemicals branch. TOTAL Cray Valley manufactures Wingtack® and Cleartack® hydrocarbon resins, Poly bd®, Ricon® and Krasol® liquid polybutadiene resins, SMA® copolymer resins, and Dymalink® monomers. These products are used as raw materials and additives for adhesives, rubber, electronics, thermoplastics, coatings and other applications.