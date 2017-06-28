RESA Power Strengthens Technical Capabilities In Midwest Market

"The combined capabilities of our two locations in Michigan will broaden our current capabilities and further enhance our offering to our current customers and targeted growth markets,” says Brian McSharry, CEO of RESA Power.

RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, have announced the acquisition of Power Plus Engineering Inc. expanding their engineering and service offering.

Based in Wixom, MI, Power Plus Engineering has been providing expert diagnostics, identification and resolution for AC and DC electrical equipment and systems since 1986.

“The acquisition of Power Plus Engineering is of strategic importance to our growth and service offering diversification plans for the region. The combined capabilities of our two locations in Michigan will broaden our current capabilities and further enhance our offering to our current customers and targeted growth markets,” says Brian McSharry, CEO of RESA Power.

Sam Mancuso, Vice President of Power Plus Engineering said, "I am very excited to join the RESA Power team. There is a great synergy between the Power Plus and RESA Power brands that will help us reach more customers with our joined resources.” President, Mike Mancuso added, “By joining with RESA’s products and services, we can better accommodate existing and new customer’s needs while becoming more competitive in the market.”

About RESA Power, LLC

RESA Power is the market leader in life extension solutions for power distribution equipment. RESA is comprised of business units across the United States and Canada specializing in various niche power distribution & circuit protection markets such as obsolete & hard-to-find inventory, fast turnaround on current model equipment, engineering services and testing & maintenance. RESA has several primary distribution facilities and service centers across the U.S. and Canada, accommodating one of the largest inventory of power distribution and control equipment in North America. RESA employs field sales engineers serving every major US metropolitan area through our network of business units. For more information about how to join the RESA Power group, visit http://www.resapower.com.

