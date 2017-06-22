Our new Business Listings and Reputation Management products will ensure even greater ROI with improved accuracy.

LotVantage, a digital marketing SaaS company for dealerships, distributors, and manufacturers, has released two new software products: Business Listings and Reputation Management. LotVantage is excited with the initial beta results and what an impact it has had on conversion to sales. These services coupled with existing LotVantage products are a huge benefit to dealerships and manufacturers as they lead to higher conversion rates and accuracy online.

Business Listings uses intelligent technology to scour the internet, providing accuracy and synchronizes the approved listing information, ensuring consistency to all 300+ places that a business can be found online.

Reputation Management gives a business the ability to monitor and grow its reputation online by providing the opportunity to respond to customer reviews and solicit additional reviews. This product is also available in a fully outsourced format, allowing our team of experts to manage and respond on a businesses’ behalf. Reputation Management also controls the ability to pro-actively solicit reviews, allowing for the creation of additional positive reviews and a course-correct for potentially negative reviews, before they go online.

“LotVantage is in the business of providing scalable Digital Marketing solutions with a high ROI to our customers. Our new Business Listings and Reputation Management products will ensure even greater ROI with improved accuracy. Businesses work very hard and spend real money to bring sales to the table. We added this latest set of products to combat inaccuracies and reputation problems which can ultimately hurt the conversion of sales.” Matthew Brown, President/CEO of LotVantage.

About LotVantage:

LotVantage is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions delivered via its award-winning SaaS technology platform. LotVantage focuses on “High-Traffic” consumer driven web and social destinations, which are typically difficult and expensive for businesses to leverage and navigate. LotVantage serves the Automotive, Motorcycles, Powersports, Recreational Vehicles, Trailer, Commercial Trucks, Outdoor Power Equipment and Golf Cart industries. LotVantage focuses on High ROI for businesses wishing to engage, monitor and increase sales opportunities through the full cycle of the customer journey from online research to purchase. LotVantage provides dealerships and OEM’s (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with a consistent local, national and social presence utilizing a diverse team of “Motorsports” enthusiasts and dealership experience.