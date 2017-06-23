TalentQuest Announces a New ‘Voice’ for Immersive Learning Experiences

TalentQuest is pleased to announce that Michael L. Mathews, a world-class resource in technology, education, and immersive experiences has been retained by the company as TalentQuest’s Evangelist of Immersive Experiences. Matthews is a thought leader for immersive (i.e. 3D, AR, VR) experiences and is known widely for his innovative approach. He will be an “evangelistic voice” for TalentQuest in this rapidly evolving industry, and will influence additional cutting-edge immersive solutions for TalentQuest clients. Salesforce’s Chief Digital Evangelist, Vala Afshar, has described Mathews as “The most innovative CIO in America, and a world leader with respect to mixed reality, as he continues to use advanced and emerging technologies to impact the world.”

“TalentQuest’s recent acquisition of PurpleFrame Technologies, a world-wide leader in 3D, augmented and virtual reality, allows us to immediately deploy immersive experiences to our current and future clients. Its potential impact upon corporate success through improved assessment, on-boarding, and training should not be underestimated. It is the next wave of innovation in the corporate market and is a true differentiator for TalentQuest. Like an evangelist, Michael is uniquely qualified to spread this message,” said Frank Merritt, CEO.

“Michael’s experience and innovative approach will help drive TalentQuest’s rapid expansion of our immersive solutions. We are pleased to be associated with a nationally known expert who will help us tell our message. As organizations recognize and embrace the power and promise of mixed reality, the opportunities are boundless,” said Kevin Sessions, President of TalentQuest.

Mathews states, “My early design of an education and career positioning system along with the advancement of mixed reality will revolutionize talent management across all sectors of business and education. It is time to re-imagine the visual and digital era in the context of the quest for talent. I am excited to advise, consult, and evangelize for a company like TalentQuest who can ultimately lead the world in the exciting realm of talent management and development.”

MORE ABOUT MICHAEL L. MATHEWS

Michael L. Mathews serves Oral Roberts University as AVP for Technology and Innovation. ORU has become a leader in wearable technology, robotic teleportation technology, and deployment of augmented and virtually reality. Prior to joining ORU, Mathews worked with Ellucian and Cray Research. Most recently, Mathews has spoken at the United Nations and has published over fifteen articles on augmented and virtual reality. His innovative and award winning solutions have gained two invitations to the White House, the 2013 Innovator of the Year award by Campus Technology, and the 2016 Innovator of the year by EDUVENTURES.

ABOUT TALENTQUEST

TalentQuest provides comprehensive talent management software, immersive learning and assessment solutions, and HR consulting services that empower companies to effectively select, manage, develop and retain the best talent. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, TalentQuest serves organizations of all sizes, industries and geographic locations. The combination of TalentQuest’s expert consulting and dedicated client support model coupled with flexible, configurable and easy-to-use software results in an industry-leading 98% client retention rate. Visit http://www.talentquest.com for more information.

XXX