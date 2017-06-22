Get started quickly with a flexible development kit.

Cirque has released new GlidePoint circle trackpads targeted for use in applications like game/VR controllers, consumer electronics and industrial controls. These round trackpads are available in 40mm and 35mm sizes and come with either a flat overlay or a curved concave overlay. Based on the extremely efficient “Pinnacle” 1CA027 IC platform, the trackpads have extremely low power consumption and are easy for customers to integrate into their hardware. Both SPI and I2C interfaces are supported.

Also new with these trackpads is a development kit based on the open source Arduino platform. This kit includes both trackpad sizes and a development board with an Arduino-compatible controller. This board features breadboard style flexibility optimized for easy connection to other components like accelerometers, sensors or haptics. Source code for the trackpad dev kit is freely available. This flexible system enables rapid development and can serve as the foundation for a full product design project.

The Circle Trackpad Development Kit is available for purchase at: http://www.cirque.com/circle-trackpad-dev-kit

For additional technical details on the circle trackpads and to request samples, visit: http://www.cirque.com/glidepoint-circle-trackpads.

Cirque is one of the original inventors of capacitive touch technology and continues to push the innovation envelope for new input methods in markets like virtual reality, secure payment and computing. For more about Cirque and the range of solutions we offer, visit http://www.cirque.com.

Cirque is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alps Electric, a world leading electro-mechanical components supplier. To learn more about the wide range of solutions offered by Alps Electric, visit http://www.alps.com.

Cirque, GlidePoint and all associated logos are registered trademarks of Cirque Corporation.

Alps and all associated logos are registered trademarks of Alps Electric Co., Ltd.