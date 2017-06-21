We're fortunate to partner with Clark Regional Medical Center, an organization that shares our vision and commitment to offering patient-centered care and reducing amputations." -Mike Comer, CEO, Wound Care Advantage

Wound Care Advantage, a leading provider and manager of outpatient wound care and hyperbaric treatment centers, recently partnered with Clark Regional Medical Center to open the Center for Wound Care, a new outpatient facility servicing Clark County, Kentucky and surrounding areas.

The Center for Wound Care offers specialized treatment of problem wounds associated with a variety of conditions including diabetes mellitus. The CDC has identified Kentucky as part of the Diabetes Belt, an area stretching across the Southeastern United States with diabetes rates higher than the national average.

People with diabetes are at significant risk for lower extremity amputations. Such procedures are 15 times more common among persons with diabetes than those without it. In addition, recent studies show that patients with major amputations have a five-year mortality rate of 52 percent. With ongoing management and a wound care treatment plan, many patients can limit their risk of amputation or prevent it entirely.

“We’re excited to provide this much-needed service to the community,” Clark Regional Medical Center CEO Robert Parker said. “Our entire team of physicians and nurses are trained to provide comprehensive treatment and care to heal these wounds as quickly as possible.”

“Diabetic amputations are preventable if treated early enough,” said Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage. “We’re fortunate to partner with Clark Regional Medical Center, an organization that shares our vision and commitment to offering patient-centered care and reducing amputations.”

Clark Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and is the second LifePoint Health hospital to partner with Wound Care Advantage. The Wound Healing Center at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana partnered with Wound Care Advantage in January to provide management services to its existing program.

About Clark Regional Medical Center

Clark Regional Medical Center is a 79 bed community hospital which has served the residents of east central Kentucky since 1917. It has over 75 physicians, 487 employees, and 75 volunteers on its staff. Clark Regional is a part of LifePoint Health, a leading hospital company based in Brentwood, Tennessee focused on providing quality healthcare services close to home.

About Wound Care Advantage (WCA)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sierra Madre, California, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) is a leading provider and manager of outpatient wound care and hyperbaric treatment centers. WCA forms collaborative partnerships with hospitals and medical centers across the country to help them build and manage patient-centered wound care treatment programs. For more information, visit http://www.thewca.com.

Media Contact:

Norma Velvikis

Director, Corporate Communications

888-484-3922 x215

nvelvikis(at)thewca.com