FDA’s Big 5 Challenges:

Agency Tackles Botox, Cannabis, Opioids, Tobacco Intended Use, Right-to-Try

July 13, 2017 — 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Botox. Cannabis. Opioids. Tobacco intended use. Right-to-try. It’s a regulatory agenda with potentially national, and even global impact.

Drugmakers, food and tobacco processors all stand at risk.

And Donald Trump only multiplies the uncertainties.

Where will President Trump’s newly minted FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb MD, come down on these controversies? What is his staff discussing right now?

FDAnews has enlisted a food and drug law expert with more than 30 years’ experience to bring manufacturers up to speed.

Roseann B. Termini Esq. takes webinar attendees behind the FDA’s closed doors. She’ll dig deep into:



Botox approvals: Black box warnings, patents, scams, Botox® parties, legal implications, state actions

Marijuana regulation: Likelihood of regulation as a drug, “medical marijuana” and the FDA, synthetic marijuana regulation, state and local actions

Opioid Task Force: How its actions could affect Rx drugmakers, potential new regulatory initiatives

The Intended Use Rule: How it might change during the Gottlieb tenure

Right-to-Try Movement: Gaining momentum or losing steam? And what will be the impact on pharmaceutical regulatory and quality operations?

This session is the first ever to tackle all 5 hot-button issues before the FDA.

Meet the Presenter:

Food and drug law expert Roseann B. Termini Esq. is an author, educator and advocate specializing in direct-to-consumer advertising and corporate accountability. As a lawyer she successfully litigated and prosecuted numerous cases involving food and drug law. As an educator she created online food and drug law courses at Widener University Law School. She is editor of the series Life Sciences Law: Federal Regulation of Drugs, Biologics, Medical Devices, Foods and Dietary Supplements and a founding board member of the Center for Pharmaceutical Health Services Research.

Who Will Benefit:



Sales/Marketing

Strategic Planning

Product Developers

Regulatory Affairs/Compliance

QA/QC

Risk Managers

Product Assurance

Enforcement Staff

Scientists

Webinar Details:

