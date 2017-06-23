Power persuasion at number 1 & featured under hot new releases in business skills “Too many people think that charm, charisma and the ability to influence and persuade are natural skills that people are born with. This is simply not the case"

Popular UAE-based motivational speaker and now best-selling author Muneer Al Busaidi was honored this week when his recently released book “Power Persuasion – 6 strategies to instantly influence and hypnotize both online and offline” reached number 1 on the Amazon Kindle store in 8 countries for multiple categories.

“Power Persuasion” topped the charts in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, France, Germany and Japan. The Amazon categories it topped included business skills, communication, industrial marketing and sales & selling among others.

‘Power Persuasion’ leverages Muneer Al Busaidi’s experience as a marketer, hypnotist and ex-door to door salesman and mixes it with his vast research into the fields of influence and persuasion. As a former stand-up comedian, Muneer has infused a humorous and light-hearted approach to the subject.

When asking Muneer why he wrote the book, he said, “Too many people think that charm, charisma and the ability to influence and persuade are natural skills that people are born with. This is simply not the case, as someone who started out their life as the unpopular and bullied kid – I had to work hard and learn how to become the opposite. If I can do it, then anybody can do it and this book is a guideline of the techniques that people can apply to get there.

My goal in writing this book is simple. If just one reader (and that reader potentially being you) learns and applies these skills, then I believe that they will see a dramatic shift in their business, their personal life, their relationships and their ability to work with others”

One of the many recent reviewers of ‘Power Persuasion’ states, “Muneer is the Master of persuasion. He is the one person I can trust to teach people how to influence and take charge of their life. A must read!!” Arfeen Khan – Peak performance strategist

“Power Persuasion” by, Muneer Al Busaidi is available through the Amazon Kindle store for .99 cents.

Muneer is also offering readers a preview of the book by allowing people to get the first chapter free at this link: http://Muneer.com/freebookchapter

About Muneer Al Busaidi

Muneer Al Busaidi is an Omani international bestselling author living in the UAE who has conducted vast research into the topic of persuasion. His journey from the awkward bullied kid to a worldwide speaker along with his experience as a hypnotist, marketer and ex-door to door salesman - enables him to film, coach and train all around the world on all things influence, persuasion and client acquisition earning him the nickname “Master of Persuasion”.

To date he has spoken in over 10 countries and continues to speak and film globally. As a prominent video blogger Muneer’s Youtube channel contains motivational videos filmed around the world, interviews with world champions and persuasion tactics.

Muneer is on a mission to touch the lives of 3’000’000 people through his courses, books, videos, podcasts and content.

