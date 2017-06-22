2905S ADA-Compliant Single Bowl Stainless Steel Sink ADA-compliant sinks are... more comfortable for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility.

In a continued effort to provide a comprehensive line of products, MR Direct will add three new sinks that adhere to the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines this July. ADA-compliant sinks are designed so that they are safer, easier to use, and more comfortable for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility.

MR Direct’s new ADA models will be available in 18-gauge stainless steel, with 5” depths. The 2905S model features easy-to-clean 3/4” radius corners, whereas the ADA2318 sink is a single-bowl with broad interior curves. Lastly, the ADA3218A sink features two equally-divided basins.

As with all MR Direct sinks, ADA models are constructed from 304-grade stainless steel, which makes them resistant to heat, stains, and scratches. They also come fully-insulated with sound dampening pads and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty under normal use for the lifetime of the sink.

For more information about MR Direct’s ADA certifications, visit https://www.mrdirectint.com/support/certifications.html#