The #1 Online Healthcare Job Boards Announce New Site Launch

DocCafe.com and MedJobCafe.com announce the launch of a redesigned, easier-to-navigate website for all six of their healthcare job boards. As the largest network of professional healthcare job boards for physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists, and biotechnicians, DocCafe.com and the MedJobCafe.com Health Network work to match the nation’s best employers and candidates to fill critical healthcare positions. Every day, they strive to help healthcare professionals find their ideal job.

The job boards include:

DocCafe.com

NursingJobCafe.com

PharmacistJobCafe.com

DentistJobCafe.com

AlliedHealthJobCafe.com

BiotechJobCafe.com

To make the sites clearer and easier to use, DocCafe.com and MedJobCafe.com are refreshing the overall design of each of their job board sites. The goal is to help candidates (job seekers) effortlessly navigate the job search process, and to simplify the hiring process for employers and recruiters.

Job seekers will see more streamlined job search features, including a modern candidate dashboard with simple navigation and enhanced account management options. A sleek professional profile puts the job search in the hands of candidates. Plus, candidates can easily perform job matches based on their profile. They'll also have the option to keep their personal information private, or feature their profile in employer search results.

Employers and recruiters will experience a more efficient candidate search experience, including more detailed matching features, and a more robust communication system to find and talk to potential candidates. Once they register, they’ll select a price package based on hiring needs and job volume, and start uploading jobs to find the ideal candidates.

“We wanted to help make the relocation process easier and more efficient from both sides – the candidate or job seeker side as well as the employer and recruiter side.” – Laura Fitzsimmons, CEO

The launch is scheduled to begin rolling out across each of the job boards starting in late July, so the company appreciates visitors’ patience during the full site implementation, which may cause minor site outages.

To learn more about DocCafe.com and the MedJobCafe.com Health Network, visit http://www.doccafe.com or http://www.medjobcafe.com. For more information, call 715-803-6360 or email contact(at)medjobcafe.com.

