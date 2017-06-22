Ovation Fertility CEO, Nate Snyder The global infertility community often feels isolated, that their condition is misunderstood. Now patients can have their feelings validated, and may be encouraged to find out why they aren’t able to get pregnant or stay pregnant.

Ovation Fertility supports the American Medical Association’s alignment with global health leaders in designating infertility as a disease, bringing new hope for prospective parents who are challenged with costs of treatment. AMA delegates voted last week at their 2017 annual meeting to back the World Health Organization’s designation in hopes of changing the way health insurers, governments and the public view infertility.

“Ovation Fertility was founded on the premise of making infertility treatment more affordable and accessible to people struggling with the ability to conceive and to achieve healthy pregnancy,” says Chief Executive Officer Nate Snyder. “The AMA designation, which also is line with the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, is an exciting one in terms of what it can mean for our patients.”

George A. Hill, M.D., medical director of the Nashville Fertility Center and an Ovation Fertility partner physician, notes the broad implications of the decision.

“The fact that organizations like WHO and the AMA are viewing infertility as a disease will help with coverage for the various treatment modalities that we can offer,” says Dr. Hill. “And at minimum, it will open doors to individuals and couples in obtaining a diagnosis and finding out why they have been unable to have children.”

Impact of Infertility

More than one in eight couples in the United States struggle with infertility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early treatment can help ward off the downstream effects of depression, shame, social isolation and financial burden they often suffer.

“The global infertility community often feels isolated, that their condition is misunderstood,” Dr. Hill says. "Now patients can have their feelings validated, and may be encouraged to find out why they aren’t able to get pregnant or stay pregnant. Infertility is often stigmatized as a problem that a person can overcome if he or she will ‘just relax,’ when, like pneumonia or a heart problem, it is a condition that requires diagnosis and treatment."

Ovation Fertility Premise

Ovation Fertility was founded through a collaborative effort of in vitro fertilization labs and partner physician clinics across the country to make IVF treatment more efficient and effective, Snyder notes. By sharing extensive research, the physicians and scientists develop best practices in diagnosing and treating infertility. Their goal is to produce chromosomally normal embryos at the outset through measures such as preimplantation genetic screening, and help couples create new families, one healthy baby at a time.

“We are greatly encouraged to see worldwide and national organizations join us in the fight to raise awareness for infertility and make IVF treatment affordable and accessible to all people who dream of starting families,” Snyder says.

