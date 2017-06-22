“Our ever-increasing position on the list is a clear indication that we have assembled a great team that is dedicated to delivering world class IT support and consulting to our clients.” -Jim Turner, CEO, Hilltop Consultants

Hilltop Consultants, Inc., a Washington, DC based MSP and IT consulting firm, continues to climb up the MSPmentor501 list that ranks the world’s top managed IT services providers (MSPs).

Hilltop Consultants improved 40 spots from their 2016 ranking to 158th on the 2017 MSPmentor 501 Global Edition, an annual ranking of the world’s top 501 managed IT services providers. The MSPmentor501 ranking is the IT channel’s largest and most comprehensive list of leading managed service provider (MSP) organizations worldwide.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition from experts in our industry,” comments Jim Turner, CEO, Hilltop Consultants, “Our ever-increasing position on the list is a clear indication that we have assembled a great team that is dedicated to delivering world class IT support and consulting to our clients.”

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Hilltop Consultants for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

The 2017 MSPmentor 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed IT service providers based upon metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

ABOUT HILLTOP CONSULTANTS

Hilltop Consultants, Inc. is a leading Managed IT Services Provider and Technology Consulting Firm. With IT consulting, strategy, and management at their core, and technology-focused marketing, web, and business strategy as part of their many differentiators, Hilltop Consultants helps their clients increase efficiency, productivity, and drive business innovation by helping them make smarter decisions and investments in IT.

Hilltop offers a comprehensive suite of managed IT services for their clients, including: strategic IT consulting and Virtual CIO/CTO (vCIO), robust data security solutions, enhanced managed cloud solutions and tools, and a US-based 24/7 outsourced IT help desk. Hilltop’s certified IT professionals apply their industry expertise to develop custom IT solutions that align with their client’s business strategy and objectives.