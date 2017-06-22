Woolpert’s Zoltek Named to Florida ASPRS Board

Michael Zoltek, Woolpert

Michael Zoltek, a senior project manager in Woolpert’s Transportation market, was elected to serve as an at-large director on the board of directors for the Florida Region of the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (FL-ASPRS).

The University of Florida (UF) graduate is scheduled to be sworn in today at the UF/FL-ASPRS Summer Lidar Workshop at the university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Education Center in Apopka, Fla.

Zoltek—a licensed professional surveyor, certified photogrammetrist and geographic information systems (GIS) professional with more than 25 years of geospatial experience—holds active photogrammetry and surveying certifications in 24 states and is a Certified Federal Surveyor. At Woolpert, he coordinates projects across multiple disciplines, including mobile mapping, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), aerial imagery and lidar.

Zoltek and Jeff Lovin, Woolpert senior vice president and director of Government Solutions, are both scheduled to present at today’s workshop. Zoltek will discuss “Extracting Data from Auto-correlated Point Clouds,” while Lovin will speak about “TopoBathymetric Lidar Applications and Sensors.”

Lovin said he was very pleased to see Zoltek serve the FL-ASPRS in this capacity.

“Woolpert has been a longtime supporter of ASPRS as the primary organization responsible for the education and advancement of remote sensing and its associated technologies to our profession,” Lovin said. “ASPRS has such an important legacy, with its 83 years of existence. I am proud anytime that I or one of our team members can be directly involved with the organization at the national or regional level.”

Zoltek also is a member of the Florida Surveying and Mapping Society (FSMS) and ASPRS, where he has served on the national board of directors, as director of the ASPRS Professional Practice Division and the ASPRS Evaluation for Certification Committee, where he continues to serve.

