San Luis Valley 911 is well positioned for i3 after selecting the Solacom Guardian 9-1-1 Call Handling solution to deliver next-generation call handling and management. The emergency telephone authority, responsible for 9-1-1 calls from residents in six counties in southwestern Colorado, is the latest 9-1-1 center to choose Solacom’s i3-enabled, fully integrated NG9-1-1 solutions for PSAPs.

"We researched several vendors and found Solacom to be an innovative company that offered features, capabilities, and value for our agency with pricing that was fair and within our budget,” says Pamela Stewart, regional manager for Colorado State Patrol, which runs San Luis Valley 911.

“Solacom took the time to learn about our operations and needs, and built its solution offering around our expectations. We were looking for a vendor that stood by its promises made during the sales process, and our research indicated Solacom was customer focused with excellent follow-through. Solacom makes sure customers receive everything that they paid for.”

Changing technology and new standards are requiring PSAPs to upgrade their 9-1-1 call handling and management systems. As a result, more PSAPs like San Luis Valley 911 are choosing Solacom’s Guardian solutions to bring them into i3 compliance and readiness.

“While most providers adapt generic systems for next-generation 9-1-1, Solacom specializes in customizable emergency call handling and management for PSAPs,” says Tony Parrott, Solacom’s vice president of sales.

“San Luis Valley 911 recognized the value in that and how our Guardian Call Handling Solution can streamline the call handling process. The solution selected by San Luis Valley 911 provides a simple, evolutionary path to emerging emergency call management requirements and enables future enhancements without any costly replacements to the underlying infrastructure.”

Solacom’s Guardian 9-1-1 Call Handling solution provides complete, customizable call handling at the desktop. Behind the desktop, Solacom’s innovative call control system is specifically engineered for legacy and IP-based emergency call management and control and for converging traditional voice and data into a single communications workflow.

Because San Luis Valley 911 covers six counties over a large geographical area, the PSAP needs to be able to pinpoint any call. That’s covered with Solacom’s advanced geo-location and mapping application. Guardian Map captures and displays complete call location information and enables call takers to answer and manage calls directly with the Guardian Map interface. It integrates seamlessly with the Guardian 9-1-1 Call Handling solution at the desktop.

With Solacom’s Guardian Management Information System (MIS), a complete call logging, tracking, and reporting application, San Luis Valley 911 will also be able to collect ongoing, real-time critical data and access all data at any time for a variety of administrative reports. The system also includes HigherGround’s Capture911 recorder and logger.

San Luis Valley 911 will also utilize Solacom’s Guardian Managed Services to ensure compliance with the latest standards and technology, provide ongoing upgrades, and make sure the installed solution is operating at peak performance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Phased deployment of the Solacom Guardian 9-1-1 Solution at San Luis Valley 911’s PSAP begins in June, and includes a customized implementation and training plan for the call takers and managers.

