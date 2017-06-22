Children participated in arts and crafts centered on the Monarch butterfly at HOW’s Seventh Annual Memorial Butterfly Release. This event provides community members and our families a meaningful opportunity to remember their loved ones through a beautiful tribute.

Hospice of Westchester (HOW), an organization which has provided exceptional end-of-life care to residents of Westchester County for 25 years, recently hosted its seventh annual Celebration of Life Memorial Butterfly Release. On Sunday, June 4, families, friends and community members gathered at the Wainwright House in Rye for the remembrance ceremony and butterfly release. This event gives community members the opportunity to honor the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

The ceremony featured welcome remarks from Mary K. Spengler, MS, chief executive officer of HOW and William H. Guyre, president, Wainwright House Board of Directors. Hospice staff shared readings related to loss and bereavement, as well as information about the journey of the Monarch butterfly, which is often viewed as a symbol of loved ones who have passed away. David and Janette Devine, MHTP, performed musical interludes during the ceremony.

Following the remembrance program, HOW bereavement coordinators read the names of those being honored before the release began.

Children and their families were invited to participate in activities centered on the Monarch butterfly including, crafts, stories, and games. Guests were also invited to walk the grounds of Wainwright House.

“This event provides community members and our families a meaningful opportunity to remember their loved ones through a beautiful tribute,” said Mary K. Spengler, MS, chief executive officer, HOW. “Those in attendance reaffirm their connection with our staff and volunteers, who have provided invaluable assistance and support. This genuinely special event is something that we look forward to every year.”

About Hospice of Westchester:

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) is a private, not-for-profit healthcare agency that provides skilled, compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and gives support to their families and loved ones. Hospice of Westchester is located at 1025 Westchester Avenue, Suite 200, White Plains, NY. For additional information, visit http://www.hospiceofwestchester.com or call (914) 682-1484. For the latest news and updates, find HOW on Facebook.