Sales and marketing software firm, Lead Liaison, solidifies inclusion in EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks to increase data security for international clients.

The Privacy Shield Framework complies with European Union and Swiss data protection requirements when transferring personal data in and out of the United States. In order to comply, US-based organizations must certify themselves with the Department of Commerce, as well as publicly commit to comply with the Privacy Shield Program’s requirements. Once this public commitment has been made, it becomes enforceable under US law, under Section 5 of the FTC Act.

The Department of Commerce released this Fact Sheet, which covers the protections provided and how the program works.

This is important for Lead Liaison’s international clients because the Privacy Shield replaces the European Union’s Safe Harbor Decision, which asserted that the US provide adequate privacy protections to meet EU’s standards. This accomplishment demonstrates that Lead Liaison cares greatly about their clients, and that their clients’ privacy is a high priority.

Lead Liaison’s business in Europe is growing at an all-time high. It was a necessary step to help protect European customers and further increase their confidence in Lead Liaison’s ability to manage their important sales and marketing data.

Jen Worsham, Director of Client Relations, said this about the compliance, “We understand that Europe is a fast-growing market for our company and respect that EU businesses must adhere to strict standards. We are working together to manage data in the safest manner possible.”

Lead Liaison has updated their Privacy Policy, found at http://www.leadliaison.com/about/privacy-policy/, to reflect participation in the Privacy Shield Frameworks.

About the Privacy Shield Agreement Model

The EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks were designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission and Swiss Administration to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

About Lead Liaison

Lead Liaison provides cloud-based sales and marketing automation solutions that helps businesses accelerate revenue by attracting, converting, closing and retaining more prospects. Filling a void in the small pool of marketing automation providers that focus on marketing-centric functionality, Lead Liaison gives equal focus to sales providing sophisticated visitor tracking and additional website engagement tools to boost sales effectiveness. Lead Liaison blends ease-of-use, a flexible business model, deep external integration, marketing across social, web, mobile, email and offline channels and powerful functionality, all specifically tailored for mid-sized businesses, into a single platform, called Revenue Generation Software®. Lead Liaison is headquartered in Allen, Texas, near Dallas. For more information, visit http://www.leadliaison.com or call 1-800-89-LEADS (895-3237).