This event is the Industry’s longest running, most respected, and best known “product based” showcase. Featuring the latest products, services & technological advances needed by law enforcement and security professionals.

One company offering a technology solution at PSE this year is Aladtec - an online employee scheduling and workforce management system (booth #1121). Their software is designed specifically for the Public Safety sector. Law enforcement agencies deal with the challenges 24/7 shift rotations present, and Aladtec helps administrators manage these scheduling issues common within Public Safety Agencies.

Aladtec is a dynamic workforce management software system, with many features and benefits, including:

Staff Scheduling - robust scheduling for complex rotations, automates trades, manages overtime, and ensures minimum staffing is met

Mobility - the system is accessible 24/7 from any computer, smartphone, or mobile device with Internet access

Employee Data Management - easily store and access contact information, certifications, licensing, training dates, etc.

Library - share documents, training videos, meeting notes, etc. with staff

Forms - create forms within the system to track vehicle maintenance, inventory, etc.

Payroll Integration - export work hours to various payroll software systems

Reporting Capabilities - create custom reports with any data in the system

Messaging - email or text message individuals, groups, or all employees immediately

Forum - engage staff in discussions and host conversations

System Log - keep track of all activities within the system - no more he said she said

Sync Calendars - sync personal and work calendars into one

Time Clock - an add-on option for time and attendance verification

Aladtec staff will meet with many customers at their booth and offer other attendees guided software system demonstrations. Interested police departments can also sign up for a no-cost 14-day demo version to see exactly how Aladtec will improve their agency’s processes.

Supporting Quotes from Aladtec Law Enforcement Customers:

“Previously, we simply used an Excel spreadsheet to schedule our staff. It was very time-consuming. My favorite features are Aladtec’s paging feature, the ability to do advanced scheduling far into the future and the mobile capability. Through the mobile web app, I can send out a page from anywhere. The crew likes the ability to see who has what for shifts, or detail assignments, and the fact they can request shift swaps from home or anywhere.”

Rob Browne, Captain, Goffstown Police Department, Goffstown, NH

“Before Aladtec, we used an Excel spreadsheet for scheduling and tracking hours. It would take two to four hours depending on the number of overtime and training slips, plus many hours to create the schedule for each year. We were looking for something that was feature rich, but easy for our officers to use. Since implementing Aladtec, the process pretty much takes care of itself and I spend about 10 minutes on exporting data, so I have much more time to spend on other responsibilities.”

Paul Adams, Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln, IL

“Previously we used a spreadsheet and paper for scheduling staff. Other administrative procedures were done manually as well. Since implementing Aladtec for our workforce management needs, we have virtually eliminated all mistakes in scheduling and double booking of our personnel. I took a look at several companies, but Aladtec was extremely affordable and much more engaging for our needs.”

-Donald C. Cudmore, Chief of Police, Georgetown Police Department, Georgetown, MA

About Aladtec: They proudly provide online employee scheduling and workforce management software to over 1,900 organizations, primarily within the Public Safety Sector. These customers count on Aladtec every day to help them save time and improve efficiency. For information about their affordable industry specific options, or to try a free demo, please visit http://www.aladtec.com.

