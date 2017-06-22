Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation Commences Trading Under Symbol “CPWR”

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTCQB: CPWR) (the “Company”, “we” or “OTE”), a project developer for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (“OTEC”), clean hydrothermal energy plants, and Seawater District Cooling/Seawater Air Conditioning (“SWAC”) cooling plants, today announced that its stock symbol has changed to “CPWR” effective as of the opening bell on June 21, 2017.

"The confirmation of our symbol CPWR is a small but significant step as Ocean Thermal Energy Corp’s common stock will be identified with and tied to the power and sustainability of the seas. We are pleased with this turn of events as we continue to evolve as a public company generating energy, power, and potable water from the world’s oceans and seas," commented Jeremy P. Feakins, Chairman and CEO of Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation.

About Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation

OTE is a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Company with plans and projects for deep-water hydrothermal clean-energy systems which include producing fossil-fuel free electricity through Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) and environmentally friendly cooling though Seawater Air Conditioning (SWAC). An important part of the technology is the production of large amounts of water for drinking, aquaculture, and agriculture.

OTE’s technology is best suited to tropical and subtropical regions of the world where about 3 billion people live. It utilizes the natural temperature differential in oceans to generate base-load, 24/7, clean, non-polluting electricity, as well as alternative, energy-efficient cooling systems and fresh water, the latter of which is essential for the entire world, particularly developing communities. Since the 1970s, OTEC and SWAC systems have been successfully demonstrated and operating in several locations around the world.

For additional information regarding OTE, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.otecorporation.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release regarding OTE’s plans or expectations constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation: a decision by any of the interested parties to not enter into a definitive power purchase agreement; the inability of the parties to successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive power purchase agreement; the inability of the parties to meet every closing condition contained in such definitive power purchase agreement and the protection and maintenance of OTE’s intellectual property rights. Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in OTE’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Risk Factors." Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, OTE disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

