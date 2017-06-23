Megan Glosser, MAI Joins Specialty Valuation Group (SVG)

"She will be an asset to our growing firm and will play a key role in the strategic growth of our national hospitality valuation practice."

Megan (Unverferth) Glosser, MAI joins the team at Specialty Valuation Group (SVG) as Director and National Practice Group Leader – Hospitality & Leisure. Ms. Glosser has an extensive background in hotel valuations, evaluations, as well as market & feasibility studies on a national scale. Megan will be tasked with enhancing SVG’s current national hospitality & leisure valuation and market-study platform.

Megan Glosser, MAI has been a commercial real estate appraiser for over 10 years. She has appraised a wide array of property types including office, retail, multifamily, and industrial with a focus on the hospitality sector. Services provided include asset valuation for financing and ad valorem purposes, as well as national market and feasibility studies. Ms. Glosser previously held a Director position at a national appraisal firm, is an active member of CREW, and currently serves as Second Vice President of the Ohio Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.

“I have known Megan for a number of years and I am confident that her abilities and core values align extremely well with our overall company culture. She will be an asset to our growing firm and will play a key role in the strategic growth of our national hospitality valuation practice,” said Aaron Wright, MAI, MRICS, ASA, President and Executive Managing Director at SVG.

ABOUT SVG: Specialty Valuation Group (SVG) is a commercial real estate appraisal firm that provides superior valuation services for special-use/special-purpose commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is recognized in the industry as a leader in the valuation of special-use, freestanding, and often owner/business-occupied commercial properties, nationally. Clients served include a mix of accountants, developers, investment firms, law firms, and commercial lenders.