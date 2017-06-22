World Dog Day Founder Lisa Vanderpump “SYNLawn is pleased that our collaboration with the SPCA International allows us to donate synthetic grass to pet shelters and help raise much-needed funds for pet rescue and adoption," said George Neagle, SYNLawn’s vice president of sales and marketing.

SYNLawn is proud to be a Presenting Title Sponsor and exclusive artificial turf company during the second annual Vanderpump World Dog Day event to be held at Vanderpump Dogs, 8134 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, founded in 2016, is a 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, working on both a domestic and international front to help create a better world for dogs globally. The Los Angeles-based Foundation’s story begins in Yulin, China after founders Lisa Vanderpump & Ken Todd became aware of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. After witnessing the horrific images of slaughter and abuse that the dogs in Yulin face, they began the long journey towards trying to stop the barbaric torture practices in Yulin and end the dog meat trade in Asia. Together with their partner Dr. John Sessa, they launched the campaign Stop Yulin Forever. The movement gained momentum and has inspired activists all over the world to end the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and encourage more humane treatment of dogs worldwide.

The 2016 Vanderpump World Dog Day festival attracted over 4,000 people who brought with them about 2,000 to 3,000 pet dogs. Eight exhibiting adoption organizations also found homes for countless dogs and made contact with many potential adoptees looking for specific types of dogs.

SYNLawn has made animal adoption part of its corporate philanthropic mission and has adopted the SPCA International as its pet charity throughout the U.S. and Canada. In 2017, SYNLawn has donated labor and material for the construction of dog runs and play areas for numerous SPCA International shelter partners around the world as well as donating a portion of the sales proceeds from its synthetic pet turf to the SPCA International organization. SYNLawn offers $250 off a SYNLawn installation to anyone who adopts a dog from a shelter and also supports the SPCA Bagdad Pups Rescue program to bring dogs back together with soldiers who have returned from service and had to leave their 4-legged friend behind.

“SYNLawn is proud to offer safe and clean artificial grass solutions for pets around the world. Our work with the SPCA has shown we can make a real difference in the lives of rescue pets. We are pleased to be a sponsor of the World Dog Day to bring support and awareness to dogs that need homes. Four out of 10 dogs never make it out of the shelter. We know these numbers are too high and SYNLawn is committed to bringing awareness to our furry friends.” said George Neagle, SYNLawn Vice-president of sales and marketing.

SYNLawn will be installing its Pet Premium Turf product to provide a durable and safe running and jumping surface during the Vanderpump World Dog Day agility exposition.

Pet Premium turf has superior durability and drainage, making this artificial grass ideal for pet play and agility areas. The resilient “Y” shaped grass blades with HeatBlock™ Technology promote low surface temperatures. Pet Premium is also environmentally friendly, combining recyclable soy-based polyurethane BioCel™ and EnviroLoc™ backing technology with ZeoFill, 100% natural, environmentally safe odor-absorbing zeolite crystals that reduce 80% of the odors caused by the ammonia in pet waste.

About SYNLawn®: As the industry innovator on synthetic grass for landscape solutions, SYNLawn uses exclusive yarn technologies to produce products for synthetic landscape, golf, pet and playground systems. Because SYNLawn is plant-based, it is 100-percent recyclable and boasts the only USDA-certified, bio-based artificial turf products in the industry. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, SYNLawn offers customers the highest quality products, competitive prices and the most genuine and strongest manufacturer warranty of 15 years. With the company's continued growth, SYNLawn now has more than 75 locations internationally.

