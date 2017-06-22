Dave Dickerson, Accurate Background CEO, accepting the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in Orange County A product or service is only as good as the people who stand behind it. I think our people set us apart when it comes to servicing and valuing our clients, which is why we continue to lead our industry in growth year after year. - Dave Dickerson

EY today announced that Dave Dickerson of Accurate Background, a leading provider of employment background check services, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Software Services category in Orange County. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Dave Dickerson was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Monarch Beach Resort on June 16, 2017.

“I am completely honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Dave Dickerson, CEO at Accurate Background. “Having started Accurate Background twenty years ago, I have been fortunate enough to work with individuals who shared my vision for the company. A product or service is only as good as the people who stand behind it. I think our people set us apart when it comes to servicing and valuing our clients, which is why we continue to lead our industry in growth year after year.”

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 31st year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of many recognizable entrepreneurs.

As an Orange County award winner, Dave Dickerson is now eligible for consideration for the for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more about Accurate Background, visit http://accuratebackground.com/. @AccurateBG

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com.