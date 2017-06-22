Our partnership with Performance Horizon extends the ability of brands to develop an omnichannel view of customers in a privacy-compliant manner, and to engage them efficiently and impactfully across channels, including partner and affiliate marketing.

Performance Horizon, a provider of a leading enterprise SaaS platform for scaling partnerships, today announced it was accredited as the first platinum-level partner in the affiliate marketing category by LiveRamp™, an Acxiom® company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution.

Performance Horizon allows brands to take direct control of their partner and affiliate marketing programs to deliver superior consumer experiences, increase customer acquisition, and drive high-margin revenues. In 2016, Performance Horizon and LiveRamp innovated a privacy-conscious means to provide an industry solution for brands to tie offline sales to online affiliate partner marketing activity.

Performance Horizon’s enhanced LiveRamp platinum-level accreditation expands these capabilities, enabling brands to resolve granular partner and affiliate marketing activity data from across channels and devices to privacy-compliant identifiers.

“Partner and affiliate marketing play a significant role in customer acquisition and retention for brands in travel, retail, and financial services. This, combined with an ever-growing number of marketing channels and consumer devices, makes it critical for brands to be able to incorporate partner and affiliate marketing into their omnichannel view of the customer,” said Pete Cheyne, Performance Horizon, chief technical officer. “The new capabilities from our LiveRamp partnership provide our clients competitive advantages in today’s complex marketing ecosystem.”

“Our partnership with Performance Horizon extends the ability of brands to develop an omnichannel view of customers in a privacy-compliant manner, and to engage them efficiently and impactfully across channels, including the partner and affiliate marketing channel,” said Jeff Smith, LiveRamp chief marketing officer. “Many consumers engage in these channels, and it’s critical that brands have people-based visibility so they can deliver experiences that meet the high expectations of consumers.”

The new capabilities allow brands to:

● Measure and attribute support holistically across all partners, channels, and devices

● Provide people-based identity resolution to technology platforms that support targeting, personalization, and measurement

● Value and compensate media and marketing partners according to their contribution to the conversion

● Share omnichannel conversion data with marketing partners and affiliates using privacy-compliant processes to optimize audience targeting by partners

● Use the Performance Horizon platform for all aspects of managing partners and affiliates for campaign, promotion and conversion optimization, targeting, contribution analysis, compensation calculations, and payments and settlements

The solution can be activated for any Performance Horizon and LiveRamp customer. For more information, visit http://hubs.ly/H07Pw4c0.

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant business through their marketing partners.

The world’s top retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon’s highly scalable platform with currently more than 200,000 marketing partners in 215 countries around the world. The benefits include highly flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities; real-time measurement and analysis of performance on the web and on mobile apps; payment processing and settlement in 60 currencies.

With offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. IdentityLink transforms the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRamp.com.