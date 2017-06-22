StayNTouch Expands Partnership with Valencia Group

We began to look at the full StayNTouch’s Rover PMS in detail and realized that it could not only run our hotels, but it would provide the mobility features coupled with high-touch service. That’s when we made the switch.

StayNTouch, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, announced the deployment of its Rover PMS™ solution to Valencia Group’s portfolio of seven independent hotels.

“Last year we discovered StayNTouch and decided that we wanted to take advantage of the platform’s mobile capabilities,” said James Watts, Vice President of IT at Valencia Group Inc. “We wanted to put PMS-enabled tablets into the hands of our staff using the PMS Overlay product on top of our legacy PMS.”

“However, the terrific level of StayNTouch quickly underlined the support problems we were having with our old PMS provider, with whom we never had any responsiveness to our problems,” James continued. “We began to look at the full StayNTouch’s Rover PMS in detail and realized that it could not only run our hotels, but it would provide the mobility features coupled with high-touch service. That’s when we made the switch.”

The full StayNTouch Rover PMS is currently deployed at Valencia Group’s Cavalry Court in College Station, Texas. The remaining six portfolio hotels, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, Hotel Valencia Santana Row, Hotel Sorella City Centre, Lone Star Court, The George and Hotel Alessandra will roll out the PMS in the Fall.

StayNTouch offers hotels the opportunity to integrate multiple cloud-solutions on one platform:



Rover PMS™: Next generation Hotel PMS, fully cloud, fits on every device, optimizes hotel operations from front desk, to groups, to housekeeping to revenue management. Simple monthly pricing that includes training, integrations and configuration.

Zest™: Enables guest pre-engagement and guest services via mobile web. Guest-enabled mobile check-in & out via smart phone or desktop. Private labeled, PMS-integrated mobile check-in &/or checkout. Bill review, preference collection, upsell opportunities, and remote key fulfillment. Promote and monetize late checkouts.

“We are very happy to be expanding our relationship with the team at Valencia Group,” said Jos Schaap, CEO-Founder of StayNTouch, “Like many of our customers, Valencia Group was attracted by the ability to bring mobility to their hotel operations, but then discovered the benefits of the all-inclusive service in our SaaS pricing model. We are looking forward working with them as they expand their portfolio of hotels.”

About StayNTouch Inc.

StayNTouch is a “Software as a Service” hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today’s guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

About Valencia Group

Houston-based Valencia Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development,branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Group portfolio currently includes the Valencia brands: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA and Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX. The Sorella brand includes Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE in Houston, TX by developer Midway. The court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX and Midway and Valencia Group’s Cavalry Court in College Station, TX. New openings in 2017 will include: Midway and Valencia Group’s The George™ in College Station, TX and Midway’s Hotel Alessandra in Houston, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciagroup.com