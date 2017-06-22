Chanelle Hardy and Terry Lierman Chanelle and Terry have long, impressive track records of public service and working to improve lives and expand opportunities for all. They share our commitment to making policy work for all people, and we are happy to have them on our Board.

The Board of Directors of the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), a Washington, D.C., public policy think tank, has elected Chanelle Hardy and Terry Lierman as new members. Their successful careers and vast expertise will be invaluable as CGPS works to fulfill its mission: driving society toward inclusion.

Hardy is Strategic Outreach and External Partnerships Counsel at Google. An attorney and public policy expert, Hardy has a civil rights and social justice background, having led the Washington Bureau of the National Urban League. On Capitol Hill, Hardy served as Counsel and Chief of Staff to former U.S. Rep. Artur Davis. A former fifth-grade teacher, Hardy has also been a Federal Trade Commission staff attorney, a Fellow and Counsel at Consumers Union, and Chief of Staff to Federal Communications Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. Hardy serves on the boards of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies and the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

“Today's policy environment requires precisely the type of solutions-focused, forward-leaning leadership and expertise that is at the core of (CGPS President and CEO) Dr. Rockeymoore and CGPS's work. I have been and remain inspired by this compelling balance of aspirational thinking and deeply practical analysis,” Hardy said.

Lierman is the founding partner of Summit Global Ventures LLC, where he consults with and invests in promising health, medical device, and energy companies. With more than 30 years of consulting and communications experience, Lierman has provided a variety of businesses and organizations with media relations advising, communications management, business sustainability, and program administration. Previously, Lierman has served as Chief of Staff to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Democratic Whip and Majority Leader, a White House liaison, and Maryland Democratic Party Chair. He has been a member of several boards, including those of the Advocacy Institute, Business Leaders for Sensible Priorities, and Children’s National Medical Center, where he founded the Children’s Research Institute. He is also a founder of the National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network).

“I am absolutely honored and delighted to serve on a Board that discusses, represents, and advocates for so many worthy issues facing the nation and the world today,” Lierman said.

CGPS President and CEO Dr. Maya Rockeymoore said, “Chanelle and Terry have long, impressive track records of public service and working to improve lives and expand opportunities for all. They share our commitment to making policy work for all people, and we are happy to have them on our Board.”

CGPS Board of Directors Chair Dr. Carroll Estes said the addition of Hardy and Lierman comes at a critical time for the nonprofit. “As we work to position CGPS at the forefront of issues like tech inclusion, health equity, and wealth equity, Chanelle's and Terry's talents will serve us well and make us stronger,” she said.

With Hardy and Lierman, there are now nine members of the CGPS Board of Directors: Dr. Viviana Abreu-Hernandez, Andricus Hutcherson, Jim Carr, Bob Borosage, Dr. Kilolo Kijakazi, and Rockeymoore and Estes.

Founded on the principle that a more inclusive nation is a stronger, more prosperous one, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change, driving society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.