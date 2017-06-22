Autoshop Solutions Launches Newly Donated ASA-Midwest Website

Autoshop’s commitment and generosity shows their continued support of our industry and association.

The Automotive Service Association of the Midwest (ASA-Midwest) recently launched its newly designed website, donated by the leading automotive industry internet marketing agency, Autoshop Solutions.

“It is always important to us to work with our clients to create custom solutions to help meet their marketing goals,” states Kelly Miller, Account Manager at Autoshop Solutions. “Our development team worked hard to find solutions to be able to incorporate all of ASA-Midwest’s requests to meet the overall goals of the website,” Miller continued.

Autoshop Solutions has been working with ASA-Midwest since 2012, and the company is committed to giving back to the automotive industry. Because of the close relationship with the organization, Autoshop Solutions provides support of ASA-Midwest’s online web presence through design, development and hosting of the website.

“We are so excited to launch our contemporary new website and appreciate the generous partnership by Autoshop Solutions. It has been a pleasure working with their team of professionals to design and customize the site specifically for our organization’s needs. Autoshop’s commitment and generosity shows their continued support of our industry and association,” stated Sheri Hamilton, executive director for ASA-Midwest.

Autoshop Solutions is a member benefit provider to both ASA National and ASA-Midwest, so in addition to donating website design, build and hosting services to the association, all ASA members are eligible to receive special pricing when they choose Autoshop Solutions for their website and internet marketing needs.

###

Autoshop Solutions is an award-winning website design and internet marketing agency based in Apex, N.C. Since 2005, Autoshop Solutions has been helping the automotive industry with custom-designed websites and internet marketing solutions, including Google Adwords, SEO, Social Media, Direct Mail, Custom Video and more. For three years in a row, Autoshop Solutions was named to the Inc 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies and awarded eight years in a row by AutoInc. in the Top 10 Websites. Stay connected with Autoshop Solutions on Facebook and Twitter, or contact press(at)autoshopsolutions(dot)com for more information.