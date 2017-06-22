Andrews Federal Sponsors Springfield Days

Youth attendees at Springfield Days sport their sailor caps provided by Andrews Federal.

Andrews Federal Credit Union recently served as Presenting Sponsor for the 2017 Springfield Days.

Springfield Days is a community-wide celebration that takes place the weekend after Memorial Day each year in Springfield, Virginia. It’s fun for the entire family with events taking place throughout the weekend, at various locations.

“Springfield Days has such a rich history,” said Andrews Federal’s Oma George, Chief Retail Officer. “It is easy to see this is a close-knit community of people and businesses. We were happy to be able to support this great event.”

The festivities kicked off with a 5K fun run and 1 mile walk. From there, attendees were treated to a Pet Fest, Craft & Fun Fair, Car Show and Book Sale. In addition to over 45 crafters and vendors, there were activities for children, musical entertainment, and food and ice cream trucks. The event was capped off by the infamous Cardboard Boat Regatta held at Lake Accotink Park.

