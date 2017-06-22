Our presence and influence is growing in Australia – and this award represents that. We’re honored to receive this recognition as it shows our commitment to our clients, innovation, and above all, delivering world-class talent solutions.

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) is proud to announce they have won Best Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Provider at the 2017 Recruitment International (RI) Awards Australia on May 10, 2017. The event took place at the Ivy Ballroom in Sydney.

The recognition comes as AGS continues to grow its footprint in the region with new accounts, increased investment in technology, and expanded solution offerings, such as its short-term quick deployment model, RPO Flex.

The RI Awards Australia is part of the global industry awards programme developed by Recruitment International and held annually in the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, China and the United States. Judges include international recruitment industry executives, pioneers and entrepreneurs.

Recruitment International is a global news website providing comprehensive insight and collaboration for the recruitment industry. In addition to reporting on industry news, Recruitment International publishes specialist industry research and reports; produces conferences and forums; and, organizes industry awards.

Sarah Wong, Managing Director, APAC, at AGS commented:

“Our presence and influence is growing in Australia – and this award represents that. We’re honored to receive this recognition as it shows our commitment to our clients, innovation, and above all, delivering world-class talent solutions.”

